Top cops suspended over dubious multi-million rand payments.

Two high-ranking officials within the SA Police Service have been suspended following an ongoing forensic investigation which has implicated them in dubious financial transactions amounting to hundreds of millions of rand.

This was revealed on Wednesday evening by National Police Commissioner General Khehla Sitole during a meeting with parliament's Standing Committee on Public Accounts (Scopa).

Sitole told MPs that SAPS CFO Lieutenant-General Phalaphala Avhashoni Ramikosi and the police's technology chief‚ Lieutenant-General Adeline Shezi‚ have been placed on suspension after their names featured prominently in questionable contracts entered into by SAPS with controversial service provider Forensic Data Analysts (FDA)‚ including R106m in over-expenditure over three years.

The report also shows that Ramikosi‚ Shezi and 21 other officials "made misrepresentations to national treasury" – in some instances to facilitate payments to FDA by seeking budget reprioritisations.

FDA supplies critical infrastructure and technological equipment used by SAPS in forensic investigations. Its owners threatened to collapse the criminal justice system in April after it was not paid by SAPS and state-owned IT agency SITA between December 2017 and March this year.