In the Sowetan tomorrow: Lerato fights dirty
These are the stories that will be in tomorrow's edition of the Sowetan:
The battle lines have been drawn between Lerato Sengadi and HHP's family. For more on this story get a copy of the Sowetan tomorrow. pic.twitter.com/Fvy6O1ev6T— Sowetan LIVE (@SowetanLIVE) November 1, 2018
Women detail stories of sexual abuse as the president listens. For more on this story get a copy of the Sowetan tomorrow. pic.twitter.com/omGcIQHcCZ— Sowetan LIVE (@SowetanLIVE) November 1, 2018
In tomorrow's Sowetan: The band is back together as Bongo Maffin prepare to rock the dance floor once more. pic.twitter.com/6kz5B4c9NR— Sowetan LIVE (@SowetanLIVE) November 1, 2018
In the Sowetan tomorrow read the story of a government spokesperson who is accused of being in cahoots with the other side. pic.twitter.com/p0zwjpnAfM— Sowetan LIVE (@SowetanLIVE) November 1, 2018