End of an era for IEC vice chair Terry Tselane

Commissioner and vice chairperson Terry Tselane officially announced his departure from the Independent Electoral Commission (IEC) on Thursday afternoon.

"Dear South Africans‚ it is with humility and greatest respect to all of you that I announce my departure from the Electoral Commission of South Africa from the 04/11/2018! I have served you with respect & integrity for almost 20yrs! Where I failed you‚ it was not out of malice!" Tselane tweeted.

IEC spokesperson Kate Bapela confirmed his departure from the commission.

"It is the end of his term of office. It is an end to an era. He has been here for two terms‚" Bapela said.