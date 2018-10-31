Outcry over cover of new Winnie book

It went: "Winnie was a woman of her times, there was a war and she too was a soldier. - Redi Tlhabi, Sunday Times."

In an e-mail Sowetan has seen, Tlhabi wrote to Tafelberg: "I am appalled! How dare you! How dare you Tafelberg!!!

"You have been conniving and dishonest in appropriating a sentence from an entire article and placing it as a shout-out for a book that you must have known was the antithesis of what I believe and the complexity that I embrace when analysing historical figures."

Tlhabi said the shout-out would make "even the most average reader" interpret it as "a statement of endorsement".

"People hardly write unkind shout-outs. It is not customary to spend time reading and writing shout-outs for writers who are not worthy of our time. A willingness to write a foreword or shout-out is an indirect endorsement and you know this.

"So how dare you!"

The book also used shout- outs from writers Sisonke Msimang and Aubrey Matshiqi.

Morudu yesterday said she also wrote to Tafelberg about the book, which has already hit the shelves.