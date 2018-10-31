Man caught raping step-daughter (9)

In a chilling case of incest, a man out on bail for allegedly raping his 15-year-old daughter was caught by residents while raping his nine-year-old step-daughter at his house.

The 40-year-old man who appeared in the Nelspruit magistrate's court in Mpumalanga yesterday, was out on bail for raping his teen daughter when he was subsequently bust in August while raping his step-daughter.

Community members of Pienaar outside White River told Sowetan that they grew suspicious of the man because he would often arrive with young girls in his car, and they started monitoring his movements.

He did not live with the girls in the house.

Resident Themba Maseko said they went to the house after the man had gone in with the nine-year-old and they were shocked to find him sleeping with her.

"We called the police to arrest him right away and we also came with the police to fetch the gun which the child said was in the house," said Maseko.

The father had been arrested earlier after he was reported for the alleged rape of his 15-year-old biological daughter from when she was 12.

The case of allegedly raping the teen was opened last year.

The 15-year-old girl had broken her silence to social workers where she had been referred for help.

The teen's mother told Sowetan that she referred her daughter for help after she discovered a suicide note the girl had written.

The girl, according to her mother, was initially reluctant to speak on why she wanted to kill herself.

But she told social workers that she wanted to kill herself because her father had repeatedly raped her on weekends and school holidays.

The girl's father and her mother lived separately. The teen lived with her grandmother in Tekwane outside Mbombela, some 15km from Pienaar.