Kessie Nair readies to take on magistrate.

Convicted fraudster and race-rant accused Kessie Nair’s latest court foray – a recusal application to have Magistrate Ncumisa Gcolotela step down – will be heard next week.

Nair faces multiple charges of crimen injuria and incitement to commit violence after calling President Cyril Ramaphosa the k-word in a Facebook video. He also wants another chance to apply for bail.

He appeared in Verulam Magistrate’s Court on Wednesday in order to set dates for his fresh court applications.

Two weeks ago Gcolotela denied Nair’s bail application. In delivering her ruling‚ she accused him of using the dock as a soapbox from which to further defame a long list of people.