‘Unsafe’ health department offices evacuated

Health department director-general Malebona Matsoso informed employees about the evacuation on Tuesday.

“It is my view that the prohibition notice must be adhered to effectively and employees must vacate the building with immediate effect‚” Matsoso wrote.

“Further be informed that the Department will take over the maintenance of the Civitas Building and employees will [be] informed on their return to the building until has been declared safe by the Department of Labour accordingly.”

Public Servants Association (PSA) general manager Ivan Fredericks welcomed the closure.

“This is exactly what the PSA has been advocating for the past months as the building does not meet the requirements of the Occupational Health and Safety Act.”

Just two weeks ago‚ the PSA went to the Labour Court in Johannesburg in an attempt to get workers moved from the Civitas building. However‚ the court ruled it had no jurisdiction to hear the matter.