Former North West premier Supra Mahumapelo has enlisted the services of advocate Dali Mpofu in his fight with the ANC’s national executive committee over their decision to disband the provincial ANC leadership.

They want the court to set aside the decision taken in August this year.

Mpofu‚ who is also the chairperson of the EFF‚ confirmed that he was representing Mahumapelo but would not comment further on the matter.

“The ANC also alleges that the decision to dissolve was taken as a consequence of the poor functionality of the branches. But this is a self-defeating argument‚” Mpofu said in his heads of argument filed with the court.

The NEC dissolved the ANC leadership in the North West and appointed a tentative task team led by Premier Job Mokgoro.

Mahumapelo was also included in the interim leadership structure but he has since turned it down.

Now he is fighting for his job back‚ opting to take part in court action‚ arguing that the NEC decision was procedurally flawed.