Port Elizabeth High Court Judge Mandela Makaula on Tuesday dismissed two applications for leave to appeal against his decisions not to recuse himself and to quash the charges against controversial Nigerian pastor Timothy Omotoso.

Handing down his judgment‚ Makaula said he stood by his earlier decisions not to grant the original applications‚ stating that he found no reasonable prospects for success on either application brought by Omotoso’s defence team.

“I stand by my word in deciding these applications. I will not regurgitate them or repeat them ... there are no reasonable prospects of success. The application for leave to appeal is dismissed‚” Makaula said.

Makaula said he was astonished when advocate Terry Price SC on behalf of Omotoso‚ 60‚ and his co-accused Lusanda Sulani‚ 36‚ brought the application for leave to appeal against his decision not to quash the 97 charges Omotoso‚ Sulani and the third accused‚ Zukiswa Sitho‚ face on the basis that Price had not given reasons for the application.