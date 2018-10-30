A mug for your maid? Outrage at Pick n Pay crockery

“My first instinct was to just casually drop it on the floor and break them‚ because‚ I mean‚ really?! My issue was why are these for sale in South Africa in a supermarket store?” Philander told TimesLIVE.

She left her contact details with customer care but after receiving no feedback‚ she tweeted the photo.

“I find it concerning because I just think there is someone who is not thinking.”

Philander said there were also chef mugs alongside the gardener and maid ones.

Pick n Pay said on Monday it had removed the mugs.

“This is completely unacceptable. We have contacted the store and the mugs are being removed immediately.”