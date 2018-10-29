New frontier for super North West scientist
Thulani Makhalanyane wanted to be a scientist so he grew up reading his father's encyclopaedia. And it came as no surprise to his parents that the 34-year-old from Klerksdorp, NorthWest, pursued his first degree to his PhD without a break.
"My parents were hugely supportive. I was fortunate that I had greater access to good schools compared to my peers as my mom is a nurse and my dada teacher," he said.
Makhalanyane, who is a senior lecturer in the department of biochemistry, genetics and microbiology at the University of Pretoria, last week became the first African to be elected to the International Society of Microbial Ecology (ISME) board of directors.
The Netherlands-based organisation focuses on scientific research around the world.
Microbial ecology is the study of microbes in the environment and their interactions with each other.
"This is a huge honour and it represents a significant milestone in my career. It is a great achievement to be the first African to make it on the board. This society has been significant in the development of the field of microbial ecology," Makhalanyane said.
It was his research focusing on understanding the microbial ecology of extreme environments that saw him nominated to be on the board of ISME. "I was competing with a candidate from China but in the end I had the most votes.
"As a board member I will contribute to organising the biannual meetings and continue to contribute to outreach activities. I will interact with world leaders in my field. I hope this opportunity will assist in building new networks and connections," he said.
"I was exposed to the leading science in the field and was determined to publish a paper in the ISME journal. In the end I published one of my PhD research chapters in that journal, which was a momentous achievement. Since then I have participated in several ISME events and activities and contributed to school outreach activities as part of the society's ambassador programme," Makhalanyane said.
He said his focus is to start an African association of scientists so as to increase capacity on the continent.