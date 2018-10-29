New frontier for super North West scientist

Thulani Makhalanyane wanted to be a scientist so he grew up reading his father's encyclopaedia. And it came as no surprise to his parents that the 34-year-old from Klerksdorp, NorthWest, pursued his first degree to his PhD without a break.

"My parents were hugely supportive. I was fortunate that I had greater access to good schools compared to my peers as my mom is a nurse and my dada teacher," he said.

Makhalanyane, who is a senior lecturer in the department of biochemistry, genetics and microbiology at the University of Pretoria, last week became the first African to be elected to the International Society of Microbial Ecology (ISME) board of directors.

The Netherlands-based organisation focuses on scientific research around the world.

Microbial ecology is the study of microbes in the environment and their interactions with each other.

"This is a huge honour and it represents a significant milestone in my career. It is a great achievement to be the first African to make it on the board. This society has been significant in the development of the field of microbial ecology," Makhalanyane said.