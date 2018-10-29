Aspire Art Auctions‚ which held the auction at the Gordon Institute of Enterprise Science’s Illovo campus‚ said the price for the Drawing from Stereoscope beat the earlier mark of more than R5.7m‚ achieved in Paris.

“We’re delighted to have achieved such profound breakthroughs in the market at a time when the economy is tough for everyone‚” Aspire director and senior artwork specialist Emma Bedford said.

The auction house said the highest lot - by value – in the sale was an oil on canvas painting by Alexis Preller titled “Adam”‚ which fetched R9.1m. This was a world record for the artist‚ beating an earlier mark of R8.4m.

“Our successes with these two remarkable works speak to the faith that our clients have in us‚ and are testament to our growing international reputation and gravitas‚” Bedford said.