Dlamini to take final salute after 40 years

He began the interview by stating that he does not go to gym to exercise but simply changes his eating habits when he believes he has gained some weight.

His calm demeanour has enabled him to deal with the stressful environment of countless calls from journalists from across the country.

Born in Spandikron, a village outside Ladysmith in northern KwaZulu-Natal, Dlamini matriculated in 1978 and immediately moved to Meadowlands, Soweto, in search of job opportunities.

While still in search, one of his uncles, who was a police officer, suggested he join the men in blue and "I gave it a try".

By October 1979 he was a new recruit at the then infamous John Vorster Square.

He says being a police officer then was not easy. Police were seen as part of an oppressive government.

"I used to carry my ID [dom pass as black man working in the city centre] so that if there were problems at any time I could tell them I did not want to continue," he said.

Black people then were required to carry a dompass and a permit to live in cities.

It was at this police station, now called Johannesburg Central, where Dlamini would spend 20 years of his policing career.

He started working as a constable on foot patrol in the city.

"The city was different at that time. There were no people selling on the side of the road," he said.

"There was one time when Archbishop [Emeritus] Desmond Tutu was refused a passport. He wanted to go overseas. In protest, Tutu used to come there and stand in front of the building the whole day. In the afternoon he would leave."

Dlamini saw these events as difficult times in the country, witnessing bombs exploding.

"At some stage if you saw a parcel next to a dust bin, you would just run," he recalled.