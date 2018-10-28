Unplaced learners to get spaces in schools by Wednesday.

The Gauteng department of education has made a commitment to place about 23 644 unplaced learners by Wednesday. The department has so far placed 228 050 pupils in all public schools for next year. According to the department, 123 548 of that figure are grade 1 pupils and 104 502 Grade 8 pupils.

Gauteng education department spokesperson Steve Mabona said in ensuring that all pupils are placed, all school principals were on Thursday last week informed to approve offers of placements from their schools.

“Another communiqué was sent to all schools to accept placements of parents who received confirmations from the district offices, such placements must be approved without delay. The department took a decision to remove from the system about 21 094 learners that have not submitted the relevant documents. Those learners will be considered at a later stage,” Mabona said.

He said about 5 974 pupils forfeited their spaces because they didn’t accept or reject placements and subsequently their spaces were offered to those interested.

“Our officials are working tirelessly to place learners in our schools. On average, approximately 1 500 learners per district are still to be placed. The two districts that have the highest numbers of unplaced learners are Tshwane South and Ekurhuleni North.This is a critical period which is closely monitored by relevant officials,” he said.