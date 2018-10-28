The South African government has sent a message of condolence to the US government and American people following the Tree of Life synagogue in Pittsburgh‚ Pennsylvania‚ on Saturday which left 11 people dead and scores injured.

The South African government condemned the attack in the “strongest possible terms”.

It added that it had noted the comments by President Donald Trump and Vice President Mike Pence following the shooting‚ describing the incident as a horrific‚ anti-semitic attack.