Lectures suspended at Tompi Seleka Agricultural College in Limpopo

The department of agriculture in Limpopo has suspended academic activities at the Tompi Seleka Agricultural College in Marblehall owing to protests and violent disruptions that has been taking place on campus over the past three weeks.

Angry students at the institution had continuously embarked on protests where they allegedly barricaded roads leading to the college and also intimidated workers and other students who did not support the disruptions. Several meetings have been held between the department and the institution's management to resolve the impasse to no avail. The students had submitted several demands to management, most of which revolve around the maintenance of the institution.

According to departmental spokesperson Selby Makgotho, the situation escalated daily, as were the list of students' demands. He said cases of malicious damage to property and intimidation have been opened with the police against the students. "Matters went out of hand last week when students forcefully removed lecturers from their offices and barricaded the entrance to the institution,” Makgotho said.

He said this resulted in the arrests of three student leaders. The students have also displayed continued disregard for the Student Representative Council (SRC), furthering tensions at the college, he said.

But SRC president at the institution Meisie Mushi refuted allegations that there were violent protests. “As students we have raised genuine issues with management, which we want them to resolve speedily,” she said.