A gang who prowled Johannesburg dumping sites and shot dead rubbish pickers will spend at least the next three decades in jail.

Captain Xoli Mbele said two men were killed at the Genesis dumping site last year because they refused to pay the gang R400 “protection money” every week.

The High Court in Johannesburg last week found the gang of four guilty of murder‚ attempted murder and robbery with aggravating circumstances‚ Mbele said on Sunday.

Francis Mokoaela Mopedinyane 26‚ was sent to jail for 45 years while Setene Lei‚ 33‚ Emmanuel Lefa Setlaba‚ 34‚ and Thabiso Morobi‚ 32‚ were each sentenced to 30 years’ imprisonment.

The four men’s crime spree started on March 2 last year at 1.30am when they accosted a security guard‚ tied him up with his shoe laces and stole two pump guns from him.

In May that year‚ the four men shot dead Bartholomew Seabata Sehloho‚ 39‚ at the Genesis dumping site near Rosettenville road.