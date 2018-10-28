The commanders of the five police stations in the country dealing with the highest incidences of violent crimes have been summoned to appear before parliament’s portfolio committee of police on Tuesday.

The committee’s chairperson‚ Francois Beukman‚ said on Sunday it was critical that violent crime be addressed as the number one priority of the South African Police Service (SAPS).

He said the committee had decided that the station commanders of Hillbrow‚ Johannesburg Central‚ Kagiso‚ Mitchells Plain and Nyanga police station should appear before the committee so that the current SAPS strategy on combating contact crime could be evaluated.

"Murder‚ attempted murder‚ robbery and rape are the crimes that affect the safety of communities and the necessary strategic and operational measures should be taken to intervene in the top five crime stations‚" Beukman said.