Assault rifle discovered in Wendy house to be sent for ballistic testing
An R5 assault rifle discovered by police in a Wendy house at premises in Bishops Lavis‚ Cape Town‚ on Friday is to be sent for ballistic testing to determine whether it has been used the used in the commission of any crimes.
The rifle was discovered by members of the Anti-Gang Unit who were responding to a shooting incident.
While searching premises in Bishop Lavis‚ Cape Town‚ on Friday evening‚ police found an abandoned R5 assault rifle in a Wendy House.
“At approximately 6pm (on Friday)‚ the members responded to a shooting incident in the Valhalla Park area‚ Bishop Lavis‚ where they immediately followed up information received on a suspect that was wanted on a murder case‚ and conducted a search of a premises in Eleanor Street‚ Bishop Lavis.
“On conducting the search‚ they found an R5 assault rifle with 32 rounds loaded in a magazine with serial number filed off abandoned in a wendy house. The firearm was handed in at Bishop Lavis SAPS and will be sent for ballistic testing to check if it was used in the commission of any crimes. No arrest was made‚” said Western Cape police spokesman Captain FC van Wyk.
In another incident about an hour earlier‚ members of the Anti-Gang Unit were doing foot patrols in Hillcress Court‚ Nooitgedaght when they saw a suspicious looking male who started running.
“Members pursued the man‚ caught him and searched him. A Norinco 9mm pistol with the serial number still intact‚ and two 9mm rounds were found in his possession. He was arrested for possession of an unlicensed firearm and ammunition. Further investigation showed that the firearm was reported stolen in a Mitchells Plain case.
“The 41-year-old suspect is due to appear in the Bishop Lavis Magistrate’s Court on Monday‚” Van Wyk said.