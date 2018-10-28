An R5 assault rifle discovered by police in a Wendy house at premises in Bishops Lavis‚ Cape Town‚ on Friday is to be sent for ballistic testing to determine whether it has been used the used in the commission of any crimes.

The rifle was discovered by members of the Anti-Gang Unit who were responding to a shooting incident.

While searching premises in Bishop Lavis‚ Cape Town‚ on Friday evening‚ police found an abandoned R5 assault rifle in a Wendy House.

“At approximately 6pm (on Friday)‚ the members responded to a shooting incident in the Valhalla Park area‚ Bishop Lavis‚ where they immediately followed up information received on a suspect that was wanted on a murder case‚ and conducted a search of a premises in Eleanor Street‚ Bishop Lavis.

“On conducting the search‚ they found an R5 assault rifle with 32 rounds loaded in a magazine with serial number filed off abandoned in a wendy house. The firearm was handed in at Bishop Lavis SAPS and will be sent for ballistic testing to check if it was used in the commission of any crimes. No arrest was made‚” said Western Cape police spokesman Captain FC van Wyk.