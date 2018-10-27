Six men nabbed for robbery in East London

Six men were arrested on Friday for allegedly breaking into an East London home and robbing the family of jewellery, a gun and other valuables worth an estimated R500,000.

The six men allegedly broke into the Ivy Place Vincent Heights home on Friday at 7pm while the family was having dinner and robbed them at gunpoint.

Police spokesperson Captain Mluleki Mbi confirmed the men were later arrested at a lodge in Selborne.

"Four males kicked the front door opened and got inside, they then ordered the people inside to lie down. They took their rings, cellphones. Two [other] suspects then went downstairs with [the] complainant and demanded the keys of" the safe at gunpoint," Mbi said. "They opened up the safe & took firearm, jewellery and other valuable items."