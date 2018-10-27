Five suspects arrested after being found in possession of hand grenade

Five suspects have been arrested during a police sting operation conducted in the Hoedspruit area in Limpopo after being found in possession of a hand grenade.

The men were intercepted on Friday by police who were following up on information about a suspicious vehicle travelling from Nkowankowa enroute to Hoedspruit with illegal explosives.

“The vehicle was intercepted along the R40 road with five men inside. During the search‚ police confiscated one F1 hand grenade. A white Kia motor vehicle they were travelling in was also seized.

“The origin and destination on this explosive is still being determined although it is believed that this might be part of a syndicate on business robberies‚ using explosives to blow up safes‚” police said.

They sad the suspects would appear before the Hoedspruit Magistrate's Court soon on a charge of possession of illegal explosives.