DA's day of drama in two metros

Two DA-run metros were thrown into turmoil yesterday with resignations of councillors in Cape Town and an interdict served on Tshwane metro.

The chaos in both councils was ironically sparked by investigation reports compiled by law firm Bowmans into alleged irregularities.

Five councillors resigned from the City of Cape Town and the DA yesterday ahead of a council vote on whether to press criminal charges against mayor Patricia de Lille.

The council was expected to discuss an investigation report that implicated De Lille in alleged wrongdoing.

DA chief whip Shaun August said he was leaving in solidarity with De Lille, whose term as mayor is due to end on October 31.

Mayoral committee members Siya Mamkeli and Suzette Little, and councillors Greg Bernardo and Thulani Stemele, also resigned.

August accused the DA of protecting a "white minority" at the expense of its own black leaders and supporters.

But mayoral committee member JP Smith, author of a damning report in 2017 which sparked a DA investigation of De Lille, told a news conference: "How could it be that your core reason for leaving a party is one of which no official complaint has already been made?"

In Tshwane, embattled city manager Moeketsi Mosola obtained an interim interdict against mayor Solly Msimanga and council preventing deliberations on a report, also by Bowmans law firm, which was scheduled to be discussed in yesterday's council sitting.