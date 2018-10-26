18 babies die from rampant malnutrition

Eighteen babies died from malnutrition in five months in Ingquza Hill in the OR Tambo District, Eastern Cape, health officials in the municipality reported to social development MEC Dr Pumza Dyantyi yesterday.

The babies died between April and September, the MEC was told during her visit to Kwa-Gcuda village in the remote parts of Lusikisiki.

The municipality has recorded the highest child mortality rate and acute malnutrition among young children in the past within the OR Tambo district.

The MEC, who was accompanied by other department officials, donated food parcels to about 21 poor families in the village as a short-term intervention.

The chilling report tabled by Ingquza Hill health sub-district manager Nomahlubi Mayekiso shocked some of the people who attended the event.

The report says between April and June, about 58 malnourished babies were admitted to the St Elizabeth Regional Hospital in Lusikisiki and the Holy Cross Hospital in Flagstaff.

"Seven of them died," she said, adding that in the 2018-19 financial year starting in July to September, 11 of the 28 underfed babies admitted to hospital died.

"We also have a big challenge of pregnant women who do not go for pregnancy check ups until their time to give birth."