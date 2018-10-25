The University of Witwatersrand has responded to the outcry over recent student suicides‚ vowing to increase the institution’s counselling services capacity.

“All signs point to him taking his own life. Wits officials have been on the ground since last night and are in touch with his family and friends.

Our deepest condolences go out to all whose lives he touched and those who knew him well‚” senior communications manager Buhle Zuma said. Zuma said the university had measures in place to deal with mental health issues but that they had proven to be insufficient.