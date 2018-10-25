Tshabalala's friend‚ Lerato Moela‚ described him as "very ambitious.""I last saw him over the weekend and he was fine. As usual‚ we spoke about our life aspirations‚" Moela said.

Moela said he and Tshabalala had become friends in 2016 as they were both studying law.

"He told me that he had a fear of getting academically excluded because he has not been active academically‚ as he had been focusing a lot on his business ventures‚" he said.

"I advised him to deregister but he also feared losing his student accommodation‚" Moela said.Moela said Tshabalala was an A-student who graduated with distinction for his BA degree. He had not shown signs of depression‚ according to his friend."

He was a hard worker. He strived to do better academically‚ we used to study together. He did not take disappointment very well. He actually graduated with cum laude for his undergraduate degree‚ that's why he was a bit stressed about failing‚" Moela said.