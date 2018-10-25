Sasol said it also wanted to achieve 25% direct and indirect black ownership of Sasol South Africa Limited.

In its memorandum‚ Solidarity said an employee share ownership plan‚ in terms of which shares were exclusively allocated on the basis of race - such as Khanyisa - violated the provisions of the Employment Equity Act.

The union said the scheme created a difference in terms and conditions of employment between employees who performed the same‚ or substantially the same‚ work or work of equal value that was directly based on considerations of race.

“Kindly take note that if you fail to give effect to the aforementioned demands‚ we will proceed with litigation against you‚” the memorandum read.

Dirk Hermann‚ CEO of Solidarity‚ said the union was extremely satisfied with the outcome of the protest action as well as the day’s proceedings.

“Today‚ thousands of people spoke in unison that it is wrong to exclude people based on their skin colour‚” Hermann said.

The union also marched to the JSE‚ where it demanded that the stock exchange's empowerment segment be revised to ensure that listed empowerment share ownership schemes were not race-exclusive.

It also demanded that the JSE notify Sasol that its Khanyisa plan had to be revised and that its nature of race exclusivity be changed. It a said other companies perpetrating the same kind of discrimination should be notified that they too must change their practices.