Two of the nine accused in cash-in-transit case abandon bail application

Two of the nine men accused of trying to rob a cash-in-transit vehicle in Mahikeng, North West more than a week ago have abandoned their bail application today at the Mmabatho magistrate's court.

Jan van der Westhuizen, 57, and Stan Mokgoba, 54, told the court through their legal representative that they will not be applying for bail.

The two were part of the group of nine who were arrested in Riviera Park in Mahikeng while allegedly planning to rob the money vehicle.

The bail application for the others, Thabo Khunou, 41, Terry Molosiwa, 52, Sylvester Mphephu, 30, Reuben Mulenje, 51, Moalosi Ngubeni, 50, Buhle Nkosi, 30 and Mbulelo Quma, 40, will be heard today.