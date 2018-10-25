Two of the nine accused in cash-in-transit case abandon bail application
Two of the nine men accused of trying to rob a cash-in-transit vehicle in Mahikeng, North West more than a week ago have abandoned their bail application today at the Mmabatho magistrate's court.
Jan van der Westhuizen, 57, and Stan Mokgoba, 54, told the court through their legal representative that they will not be applying for bail.
The two were part of the group of nine who were arrested in Riviera Park in Mahikeng while allegedly planning to rob the money vehicle.
The bail application for the others, Thabo Khunou, 41, Terry Molosiwa, 52, Sylvester Mphephu, 30, Reuben Mulenje, 51, Moalosi Ngubeni, 50, Buhle Nkosi, 30 and Mbulelo Quma, 40, will be heard today.
Being the first to read his affidavit, Mphephu told the court through his attorney that he needed bail because at the time of his arrest his wife was pregnant.
The accused are facing a charge of robbery with aggravating circumstances, unlawfully and intentionally conspiring with another person, possession of unlawful firearms and possession of vehicles presumed stolen.
Six firearms, including one AK-47 rifle, handguns and an Uzi, several rounds of ammunition and four luxury cars were recovered by the police during the raid. The bail hearing continues.