Three people have been arrested for selling fraudulent identification books‚ matric certificates‚ vehicle licence discs and second-hand goods in Diepsloot‚ north of Johannesburg.

Gauteng community safety spokesperson Ndivhuho Gadisi said the men were arrested in a joint operation by the South African Police Service (SAPS) and Gauteng Traffic Police on Wednesday.

Law enforcement officers conducted the "Thuma Mina" safety outreach programme in the area.

During the raid‚ officers recovered several cellphones‚ bank cards‚ counterfeit CDs and computer screens.

Gadisi said various fake matric certificates‚ identity documents and vehicle licence discs were also confiscated.

"While the majority of the shop owners cooperated as the law enforcement officers searched their premises‚ some abandoned their shops and fled after seeing a heavy police presence in the area‚" Gadisi said.

The three men are expected to appear in court soon. They are charged with illegal trading in second-hand goods and theft.

MEC for community safety Sizakele Nkosi-Malobane welcomed the arrests.

“The magnitude of the second-hand goods trading in our province is a major concern for authorities and has far-reaching implications. It is important to regulate the business of dealers in second-hand goods to combat trade in stolen goods‚" Nkosi-Malobane said.