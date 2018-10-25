Rubbish is also piling up in Powerline informal settlement in Motherwell.

Mavis Nhlapo said‚ “Our children have no playing grounds and end up playing at the rubbish hills. The places are dangerous and pose a health risk … The situation is out of control. There is a municipal front loader that often pushes the rubbish into one heap. It just leaves it like that. There used to be trucks that would carry the rubbish away‚ but they are no longer coming. At times we burn the rubbish at night.”

Marx Qandana‚ a ward committee member‚ blamed residents. “Residents are illegally dumping their rubbish in open spaces. The municipality is collecting the rubbish but residents keep dumping in this area … Some residents even swear at us when we restrain them from dumping.”

GroundUp went to the offices of ward 58 councillor Mendiswa Makunga (ANC) whose assistant phoned the councillor in our presence explaining it was a service delivery question. The councillor forbade the assistant to give GroundUp her number.

Spokesperson for Nelson Mandela Bay Municipality Mthubanzi Mniki said he was still investigating.

When Mniki was asked on 26 September about mounds of rubbish that had accumulated for months on the corner of Maphikela and Maxabashawa Streets in NU10 and in Powerline Informal settlement‚ he said the illegal dumping sites would be cleared by the Addo Road depot in the week of 2 October.

But a resident in Maphikela street said‚ “The front loader only came to push the rubbish away from the road and put it close to the back of houses.” Nothing had been collected to date.

