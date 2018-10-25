Pupils invent fire-fighting robot

Two high school pupils from Kanyamazane, in Mpumalanga, have successfully developed a prototype robot to help with extinguishing fires.

Trevor Simelane, 16, and Joseph Mdluli, 17 were yesterday crowned the winners of the HIP2B� 3M Innovation Challenge - a competition for pupils to come up with innovative ideas to deal with problems in their communities using science.

The competition, which was founded in 2002, is the brainchild of billionaire businessman Mark Shuttleworth.

Simelane and Mdluli said they were inspired by the recent fire at the Bank of Lisbon building in the Johannesburg city centre where three firefighters died last month.

They won a cash prize of R1500 each, an iPad each and a goodies bag.

"We decided to tackle the problem of fires because it is one of the top three [problematic] issues in the country," Simelane said.

The grades 9 and 10 duo from Mandlesive secondary school were in the top three of the annual HIP2B� 3M Innovation Challenge that was held in Johannesburg yesterday.

They impressed the judges by being able to make their prototype with the few tools and materials they had access to in their village.