‘Now we’ve heard it all’: Swimming pool vanishes in Kempton Park

Who would steal a swimming pool?

That was the question Cheryl Heyden was left asking when a fibreglass pool disappeared from outside the Kempton Park pool company where she works.

The manager of Poly Phoenix Fibreglass Products believes the answer lies in the swimming pool industry itself.

Heyden said that the pool - measuring three metres by four metres and valued at R18‚000 - must have been stolen by someone in the industry.

"You would have to know how to handle it. I think that a fly-by-night company may have stolen it to sell it to an unsuspecting customer‚” she said.

“I can't think of any other use for a swimming pool other than being a swimming a pool!

"If I had to stretch my imagination‚ I would say it could be cut up to make a door and maybe windows‚ but I don’t think that’s why it was stolen.”