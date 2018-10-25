Metro boss 'shielding' city executive from probe

Tshwane City manager Moeketsi Mosola has been accused of gross inconsistency and double standards in how he's handling the investigation into the metro's emergency services boss's alleged falsified qualifications.

More than two months since Mosola announced an investigation after Sowetan broke the story about Previn Govender's questionable qualifications, Mosola has now allowed Govender to chair some of the executive committee meetings in his absence including one this week, Sowetan has learnt.

Insiders in the metro have accused Mosola of shielding Govender, who continues to earn more than R1m annually despite allegations he does not meet the academic requirements for the position he's been occupying since August last year.

When asked about the status of Govender's investigation, Mosola said: "It is not in the character of the City of Tshwane to conduct its internal investigations processes in the media. Suffice to say, the matter is currently under investigation."

In a similar case, Mayor Solly Msimanga's former chief of staff, Marietha Aucamp, who was discovered to have also lied about her qualifications for a R1.2m per annum position in May, was suspended pending an investigation. She later resigned.

However, Govender has also been allowed to travel abroad.

Insiders told Sowetan that there was no investigation against Govender.

"Previn has been emboldened by being made to chair some exco meetings in the absence of Mosola despite there being two deputy city managers in group support officer, Laurette Tredoux and James Murphy the COO," an insider said. - Isaac Mahlangu