Mahikeng in mourning
Neighbours and friends of hip-hop star HHP have been visiting his parental home in Mahikeng's Unit 5, North West, since hearing of his death.
His mother Theriso Tsambo was too distraught to speak to the media. The family has since asked for more time to come to terms with what had happened.
"We can only confirm that what has been said on the media is indeed true, but I cannot say anything more for now.
"Our mother has asked us not to say anything without her permission," a family representative said, promising to give interviews today.
People flocked in numbers to his home to send their condolences.
One of the neighbours, Saxton Mokaila, said he was still shocked as he knew HHP since he was a child. "I was busy watching Tito Mboweni's speech [mid-term budget speech on TV] when my wife screamed and told me to read what the bottom screen headlines were saying," he said.
Mokaila said he could not finish watching the budget speech as he had to go and see how HHP's mother was coping.
HHP's friend and producer Thabiso Tsotetsi said the country has lost a hero, noting that he last spoke to HHP on Friday afternoon when they were discussing their planned new project.
Tsotetsi met HHP in 1997 through a friend, Tolamo Kgobokoe, and has worked with him ever since. "I composed almost 90% of his popular songs," he said.