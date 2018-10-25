Mahikeng in mourning

Neighbours and friends of hip-hop star HHP have been visiting his parental home in Mahikeng's Unit 5, North West, since hearing of his death.

His mother Theriso Tsambo was too distraught to speak to the media. The family has since asked for more time to come to terms with what had happened.

"We can only confirm that what has been said on the media is indeed true, but I cannot say anything more for now.

"Our mother has asked us not to say anything without her permission," a family representative said, promising to give interviews today.

People flocked in numbers to his home to send their condolences.