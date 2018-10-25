Courts battling to cope with traffic fines

Gauteng traffic police are being given daily targets of fines to issue but these do not lead to prosecutions as they are issued manually and the courts say they are overloading their systems.

This was revealed during a meeting of the public accounts committee (Scopa), where it interrogated the annual reports for the 2017/18 financial year of the Gauteng department of community safety.

The department conceded to writing off more than R255m worth of fines in the reporting year.

It says its fines are being struck off the roll in court.

“With cases being struck off the court roll, there was no other way to recover [the fines]. Currently, an electronic system is being piloted [and] major offenders [are] being profiled with the intention to make direct follow-up through unannounced visits by officers, and roadblocks,” the department said in its reply.