As soon as Fayrooz Saleh took to the dock‚ Magistrate Veena Krishna called for her lawyer‚ Ori Moloi‚ and state prosecutor Hleli Mcosini to address her in chambers‚ seemingly to verify the identity of the accused.

When court resumed five minutes later‚ Krishna said: "I called both of you to my office because I have concerns of your client. She has never come to court dressed like she is today."

Only Saleh's eyes were visible from the black hijab she wore to court.

"Her build appears to be different. She looks [more] slender than before… and she wore glasses. She appears to have her body covered in [a] hijab and is not wearing glasses today.

“I don't want to offend anyone's religious beliefs but I called you in to check [that it was her]‚" said Krishna‚ acknowledging her Muslim faith.

"You have informed the court that she is indeed your client?" Krishna asked Saleh's lawyer.

"I confirm on record that she is my client because of previous appearances. Through communication and consultation‚ I can confirm that this is the accused‚" said Moloi‚ adding that he had seen her for the past four days in court.

Prosecutor Hleli Mcosini accepted that it was indeed Saleh who was before the court‚ adding that Moloi had no reason to deceive the court.