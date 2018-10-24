A KwaZulu-Natal widow has succeeded in getting her marital home placed in her name after challenging her late husband’s will.

Thokozani Maphumulo brought an application in the Durban High Court‚ challenging the validity of her late husband’s will‚ which had bequeathed the property to his son‚ Simiso. The court declared the will invalid and set it aside.

“The court further declared that the subsequent transfer of the property to Simiso was unlawful and ordered the Registrar of Deeds to transfer the property into Ms Maphumulo’s name‚” the Legal Resources Centre (LRC) said in a statement.

Maphumulo had been married to Musawenkosi Maphumulo in a customary marriage. The couple lived together in KwaMashu since 1992.

“She acquired this property with her husband during the subsistence of their marriage. Ms Maphumulo’s husband died on 28 October 2013. He executed a will wherein he bequeathed his entire estate to his son from his first marriage‚ Simiso Maphumulo‚” the LRC‚ which represented Thokozani‚ said.

The property‚ according to the LRC‚ was subsequently transferred to Simiso in December 2015. After the transfer‚ Simiso attempted to evict the widow from the property.