On the issue of progressed learners‚ Mtima explained: "When you want a learner to go to the next grade‚ you look at variables such as the strength of the learner‚ the age‚ and other issues.

You progress the learner to the next grade‚ but there should be an intervention strategy from the school as to how they will be supported as they cannot make it on their own through Grade 12.

A school can make a determination [on how many exams the student will write] based on the results of the developed support programme.

"It can recommend that since [the learner] did not do well in the trial exams‚ it won't allow them to write all the subjects. Based on that‚ you engage the parent of the learner to say‚ 'this learner can only write so many subjects'‚" he said.

The affected pupil would then write the remainder of their subjects the following year.

Mtima said that of the 358 pupils registered to write exams at the school‚ 232 were progressed learners.

Of the 358‚ a total of 350 were scheduled to write their English exam on Tuesday‚ but none of them ended up writing it due to protest action.

"All efforts were made to convince them but in vain. During the protest‚ the protesting learners also assaulted the deputy principal of the school‚" said Mtima.

A meeting was held where students requested that they all be allowed to write all seven subjects.