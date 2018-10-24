Five arrested striking MyCiTi bus drivers were charged with public violence and released on R1‚000 bail each on Wednesday at the Cape Town Magistrate’s Court.

Patrick Mabindisa‚ Luzuko Memani‚ Simthembile Stephens‚ Tembela Mahlatshana and Baxolele Mtengi appeared before magistrate M.A.F Mafanga. She postponed the matter to 9 November for further investigation.

They were arrested on Tuesday for defying a court order.

Their lawyer pleaded with the court to reduce the bail amount to R500 stating that they could not afford it. “All of them are dependent on their spouses‚” she said.