Majority of abusers are well known

The majority of rape victims know their abusers as it is usually a relative or a family friend who takes advantage of the child.

This is according to Childline director in Gauteng Lynne Cawood, who said research showed that 80% of perpetrators of abuse were known to the victims.

"Predominantly, [perpetrators] are people they know. It is more difficult because they break family and community trust. It does something to a child in terms of being able to trust people in future," she said.

Cawood said the shock of rape can immobilise a child and called for children to be taught to protect themselves.

She said parents needed to teach children to talk to them about everything. "Perpetrators can be very manipulative, they groom the child. The best prevention is to allow children to talk to you about everything. We must teach them that if anyone does something that is hurting you, you must tell."