Helen Suzman‚ Winnie Madikizela-Mandela and George Bizos are some of the 20 names the Gauteng government has proposed to be used to name provincial roads.

“The ANC government in Gauteng believes that it has a conscious role to play in promoting an inclusive South African identity with the naming of transport infrastructure. It has a duty to honour those who have played significant roles in the struggle against apartheid and who have made profound contributions to the development of our country‚” the provincial government said in a statement.

The provincial government said it had identified 20 provincial roads to be named and or renamed for eminent political‚ business‚ labour‚ sporting and literary figures across the social and political spectrum.