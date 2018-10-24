South Africa

Hip-hop star HHP has died

By Karishma Thakurdin & Jessica Levitt - 24 October 2018 - 14:38
Image: Tebogo Letsie.

Hip-hop star HHP has died, his wife confirmed to TshisaLIVE on Wednesday.

Lerato Sengadi, his publicist wife, spoke from the scene.

"Yes, yes, it's true. I am with the family at the moment," said a traumatised Sengadi.

Details surrounding the hip-hop veteran's death were still sketchy.   

HHP attempted suicide three times in 2015

Hip-hop heavyweight Jabulani Tsambo‚ popularly known as HHP‚ has spoken out about attempting suicide three times in 2015‚ saying he had joined an ...
Entertainment
2 years ago

Jabulani Tsambo‚ who was popularly known as HHP‚ had in the past opened up about suffering from depression. 

Two years ago, SowetanLIVE reported that he had admitted to attempting suicide three times in 2015 and that he had visited an online suicide website in an attempt to help him get information on how to end his life.

Those close to the star, including AKA, flooded Twitter with messages of condolences on Wednesday. 

South Africans took to Twitter on October 24 2018 to pay tribute to hip-hop star HHP as news of his death spread through the country. Details of his death were not yet clear.

