Nursing college closed.

An examination boycott at a Gauteng nursing college has resulted in the temporary closure of the institution by the provincial health department.

Angry students at the Ann Latsky Nursing College in Auckland Park, Johannesburg, kicked the principal off the campus amid complaints that her administration failed to resolve their complaints.

Sowetan previously reported that hundreds of third-year students at the college protested that they had to write an exam without adequate preparation despite reporting the course lecturer to management on numerous occasions.

Yesterday, a third-year student who asked not to be named said: "This is very frustrating. I don't understand why they have to close down the college because this is an avoidable mess. They are not taking us seriously."

She said they were concerned that the situation would affect their studies because third-year students still have to write one examination while second-year students have not even started writing.