KwaZulu-Natal finance MEC Belinda Scott has obtained a protection order against two controversial Durban business forums whose members stormed her office and bullied provincial treasury employees‚ contractors and consultants.

Scott - who was left "terrified and threatened" - had to resort to the courts on October 8 to protect treasury employees and contractors from members of the Delangokubona Business Forum and the Federation for Radical Economic Transformation (FFRET) which are both known for using mafia-style bullying tactics to get a stake in huge government projects.

In terms of the interdict‚ the rogue “business forums” are prevented from threatening‚ interfering‚ intimidating or assaulting officials from the provincial treasury‚ its employees‚ contractors‚ sub-contractors or anyone else acting on the treasury’s behalf.

The forums‚ which have until November 9 to respond to the allegations against them‚ have also been prevented from unlawfully entering government buildings such as Natalia‚ Treasury House‚ Triton Towers‚ Nomalanga Building and the Old Boys Building.

Last month senior KwaZulu-Natal health department officials‚ including head of department Musa Gumede‚ were reportedly held hostage by members of the forums who intimidated and threatened members of a team appointed to investigate financial instability and mismanagement in the health services.