In the Sowetan tomorrow: A sick nation for girls, women
These are the stories that will be in tomorrow's Sowetan:
A young girl tells the harrowing ordeal about her alleged rape by a relative and being forced to abort. For more on this story get a copy of tomorrow's Sowetan. pic.twitter.com/w19DVHfoju— Sowetan LIVE (@SowetanLIVE) October 23, 2018
The ongoing fight between SABC and SAFA has reached the sports minister's desk and she is expected to take action. Read about this in the Sowetan tomorrow. pic.twitter.com/kq539uDUL8— Sowetan LIVE (@SowetanLIVE) October 23, 2018
In the Sowetan tomorrow: Who is running the country between Cyril Ramaphosa and Pravin Gordhan? pic.twitter.com/iV7r32ZxZD— Sowetan LIVE (@SowetanLIVE) October 23, 2018
In the Sowetan tomorrow: Patricia De Liile does an about turn on deal struck with the DA. pic.twitter.com/GiBUDpRY5p— Sowetan LIVE (@SowetanLIVE) October 23, 2018