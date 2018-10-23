Cape Town transport officials were wined and dined in China by executives of an electric bus company that was “irregularly” awarded a R286m tender months later.

On Thursday‚ councillors who have studied a 2‚000-page forensic report by law firm Bowman Gilfillan will have to decide whether to take disciplinary action against mayoral committee member for transport and urban development Brett Herron and suspended transport and urban development authority commissioner Melissa Whitehead.

This is after Herron allegedly told investigators he‚ Whitehead and other officials deviated from their itinerary on a trip paid for by the City of Cape Town‚ during which they stayed at the Crowne Plaza Hotel in Shenzhen.

On the last night of their “fact-finding” visit‚ their hotel beds were empty. Instead they were 800km away in Changsha‚ home of BYD’s electric bus factory.

BYD is alleged to have provided their accommodation‚ and Herron told the law firm’s investigators the company paid for a “couple” of lunches and a “couple” of dinners.

Asked to comment on the report‚ Herron said: “I will not be drawn to comment on a report which is confidential. As you know‚ I am prohibited by council rules from doing so. I will comment fully when the report is made public.”

The meals and accommodation were not disclosed in the trip approval report.

Bowman Gilfillan says given the distance between the two cities and the absence of travel quotations or any mention of the trip to the Changsha‚ the approval report “may have been intentionally designed to avoid disclosure of BYD’s payments in that regard”.

Delegates who made the trip‚ including Whitehead and Herron‚ knew BYD was in the running for the tender to provide electric MyCiTi buses‚ and Herron said he knew Whitehead was exploring the option of making BYD the sole provider.