Two men are recovering in hospital after they were attacked by a mob in Hammanskraal‚ north of Gauteng‚ following the discovery of the body of a woman in the area.

Police spokesperson Sergeant Margaret Molane said on Monday evening that the body of the 29-year-old woman was found in a veld in Kanana‚ Hammanskraal.

Her body was found last week Wednesday. She was reported missing two weeks ago.

"The two men were the ones who confessed to committing the murder to the community. They were then attacked.

"They haven't confessed to the murder to the police yet‚ because they are still in hospital‚" Molane said.

Molane could not confirm that the woman's body was mutilated.

"At the moment we are not sure because the body was decomposed‚ so we are still waiting for the results from the forensics."

She said police were also investigating allegations that the two men‚ aged 30 and 33‚ were hired by an elderly woman to commit the crime.