Starting next month‚ Gauteng motorists will no longer be able to walk into a testing centre and book for their learners or drivers licences.

“The Gauteng Department of Transport has decided that all booking applications will be done exclusively online with effect from November 1 2018 due to the successful implementation of this system‚” Road Traffic Management Corporation (RTMC) spokesman Simon Zwane said on Sunday.

“With close to 50% of driving licence application bookings being made online‚ Gauteng is now moving towards the total cessation of walk-in bookings at all its driving licence testing centres.”

Zwane said in the last week 48‚205 of the total 108‚554 bookings were made online. The service was launched on August 30. It allows applicants to schedule the date and time for their tests‚ and renew their driver and public driver’s permit. It is available at https://online.natis.gov.za/

“Before the introduction of the online service‚ applicants were required to travel to a driving licence testing centre and queue for between 140 and 180 minutes‚ depending on what time they arrive in order to book a time slot.”