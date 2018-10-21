South Africa

Gift of the Givers and others jump in to help Khayelitsha fire victims

By Nico Gous - 21 October 2018 - 14:15
The devastation in Town Two, Khayelitsha, after a shack fire on Saturday.
Image: City of Cape Town

Gift of the Givers is preparing to donate a R2m aid package for the victims of a devastating fire in Khayelitsha‚ Cape Town‚ at the weekend.

One person was killed‚ about 500 homes destroyed and around 4‚000 people displaced.

“People were in a state of shock‚ hungry (not having eaten since 3am when the fire occurred)‚ traumatised and deeply upset. While some families tried to salvage what they could‚ others escaped with only the clothes on their back‚” Gift of the Givers founder Imtiaz Sooliman said.

The aid package hoped to provide hot meals‚ bottled water‚ blankets‚ new clothing‚ school uniforms‚ stationery packs‚ mattresses‚ towels‚ hygiene packs‚ food parcels‚ plastic utensils and building material.

The fire broke out early Saturday morning.

Cape Town Fire and Rescue Service divisional commander Edward Bosch said a strong south-easterly wind made it difficult to control the fire.

Seventeen fire-fighting vehicles and 85 firefighters arrived at the scene after the alarm was raised around 4am.

Pick ‘n Pay said on Sunday their stores in the area were helping to provide cooked meals‚ water‚ energy drinks and grocery items for residents and disaster management teams. 

“Collection trollies have been setup in our Cape Town stores if you’d like to donate items such as blankets‚ towels‚ nappies‚ baby food‚ groceries and toiletries‚” the retailer said. 

