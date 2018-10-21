Four people were killed when a water tanker crashed on the Curnick Ndlovu highway in Inanda near Durban on Saturday night‚ paramedics said.

Netcare 911 spokesman Shawn Herbst said that paramedics had responded to reports of a serious collision just after 9pm on Saturday.

“Reports from the scene indicate that the driver of a heavy motor vehicle lost control. The adult occupants of the truck‚ two males and two females‚ were trapped in the wreckage and the Ethekwini Fire and Rescue Services had to use the jaws of life to free them.

“The patients were assessed by advanced life support paramedics and were found to have no signs of life and sadly declared deceased‚” Herbst said.