Obey regulations‚ RTMC warns transport operators in wake of horrific Limpopo crash which left 27 dead

The Road Traffic Management Corporation has warned transport operators that they could face severe consequences including criminal charges if they continue to ignore duties imposed on them by transport regulations.

The warning comes in the wake of a horrific multiple vehicle accident on the N1 between Kranskop and Modimolle in Limpopo in Friday afternoon which claimed 27 lives and left several people injured.

It is believed that a truck went out of control and crashed into a minibus and three other vehicles travelling in the opposite direction.

According to the RTMC‚ an estimated 91 people have died while 275 have been injured in major collisions involving trucks and buses throughout the country since the beginning of the year.

It said regulations impose duties on the operators to exercise control over their vehicles and drivers while on public roads.